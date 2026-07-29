Nurse Khalilah Mitchell Shows Her Post-Jab Facial Paralysis (Bell’s Palsy)

“Please, America, they do not care about us. Do not take this vaccination.”

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Source video:

“Nurse Gets Bell’s Palsy After Taking “Vaccine” (Paralyzed Face) - Nashville,TN”

Biological Medicine, posted February 28, 2021

https://rumble.com/ve8kwl-nurse-gets-bells-palsy-after-taking-vaccine-paralyzed-face-nashvilletn.html

Note: This is one of the earliest covid jab injury testimonies from 2021 and hence of special historical importance. I saw it when it was new in 2021, but it was so quickly and throughly censored that it took me until recently to find it again. As has often been the case with these videos, it was collected by someone who rescued it by reposting it to rumble. As of July 21, 2026, since it was posted February 28, 2021, rumble registers only 72 views.— TB

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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