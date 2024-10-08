My focus is on transcribing censored and shadow-banned video of 2021-2023, but once in a rare while I make an exception. This transcript is from veteran pilot Graham Hood’s testimony in the Australian Senate in March 2024. If you can watch it, and please do, that would be better than reading the transcript.— TB

Pilot Graham Hood's "Urgency Language" with the Australian Senate: "Government, you must listen"

"My wife and I have been touring through a country with a broken heart....This country is in dire straits. The spirit of this country has been systemically destroyed."

