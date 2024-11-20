Pharmacist Kathy Maines Before the Collier County FL Board of Commissioners

"What I witnessed in the last 3 years has just floored me as I saw many health care professionals turn a blind eye to what was going on."

Read more

Source video:

"Frontline Pharmacist Not Holding Back"

Rumblekohl, posted April 18, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2iwklm-frontline-pharmacist.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share