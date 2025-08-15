"People, people, take heed!"— Marva Peschier Recounts the Death of Her Son 2 Days After His Jab— Plus a Recap on #MORTALITY-ANECDOTES
Prompted by Steve Kirsch’s call for extraordinary covid vaccine mortality anecdotes, in recent days I corralled what I have to-date under the tag #ADVERSE-EVENTS: MORTALITY-ANECDOTES and also updated the index.
My profound thanks to those who, even in their most terrible grief, had the heart to speak out and warn others. Marva Peschier was one of the first when in September 2021 she did a FaceBook livestream about her son’s fatal brain hemorrhage only 2 days after his jab. That video was immediately taken down by FaceBook (as we now know, at the behest of the US government). But some people had downloaded that video and uploaded it onto other sites. I found it on TikTok, but I was unable to finish the transcription before that was taken down. Thanks to the efforts of people who saved and reposted such videos, I was later able to find Marca Peschier’s video again in two overlapping clips on gab and rumble.
Marva Peschier’s livestream is not only heartbreaking, it’s an iconic video of the times.
Selected transcripts #ADVERSE-REACTIONS:MORTALITY ANECDOTES
Forest of the Fallen at Burleigh Market, Canberra, Australia— "the black ribbons are all deaths"
"Why are all these deaths happening?" In the Dáil Éirann (Irish Legislature) TD Danny Healy-Rae Speaks Out About the Deaths
Warning in '23: Suzanne Sherwood: "the day he told me, I knew this day could be in my future" (excerpt)
Laura Kasner on her efforts to present evidence of mass murder to Ohio officials (excerpt)
"This is my mother, Jane, murdered last Monday by Moderna"— Julie Threet's Public Comments Before the Butte County Board of Supervisors (California)
"Evil of this magnitude cannot go unpunished... We are coming"— Henrietta Simoes, Bereaved Mother, Speaking Out at Green Cove Springs FL
David Blackwell, RN: Moral Injury is Real: "Nothing I could do... I tried to warn them"
"This is what she looked like, yeah? Yeah? You see this?"— Dave, Whose Sister Lorna Noonan Died After AstraZeneca, Speaks Out in Dublin
John Beaudoin on the State of Massachusetts Death Certificates and the VAERS data (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
"Please listen to our stories"—Critical Care Nurse Desiree Letellier Shares Her Father's Story (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
Warning in '23: Organizer at the Forest of the Fallen in Albury, Australia: "Come and join me"
"Why didn't anybody help her? Why did everybody just stand in line?"— Stephanie Foster Testifies About Her Mother's Death in Shoppers Drug Mart 7 Minutes After Her Jab, and Her Own Jab Injuries
Ernest Ramirez Remembers His Son, Who Died After a Pfizer Jab, and Pleads for the Children
Russell Broadbent, Australian MP, Has Questions About People, Including Two Children, Who Died of Heart Attacks
Warning in '22: Richard Pottorff's Wife Came Down with CJD, a Fatal Prion Disease, One Week After Getting the Shot (2 excerpts)
"I knew that something dark and malevolent was going on"— Maeve Murran Introduces Health Freedom Ireland & the Irish Nursing Homes Excess Deaths Presentation
"Each one of us has the power and the moral obligation to seek the full truth"— Maeve Murran on What Happened in Irish Nursing Homes
"I'm so sad that she got caught in this trap about taking these vaccines"— Ex-Husband of Stephanie Wasil
Who was Speaking Out in '22? Bronwyn McAllister Tells Michael Gray Griffith About Her Husband's Turbo Cancer
Warning in '22: Kathleen Brown Talks to Tessa Lena About Honoring the Died Suddenlys (excerpts)
"I knew someone was lying to me"— Medical Philanthropist Steve Kirsch Speaks Out in Pennsylvania on the Suppression of Early Treatments and Then Suppression of Reporting on Jab Injuries (1st Excerpt)
"Now if those people weren't killed by the vaccine, what killed them? Nobody wants to answer that question"— Steve Kirsch, 2nd Excerpt from his Pennsylvania Senate Testimony
"I told the doctor he was a murdering bastard"—Janet Abernethy Tells Ruma Jordan How Her Husband George Declined and Died After the Jabs
How Steve Kirsch Got Started in Vaccine Safety Research or, A Tweet and a Carpet Cleaner
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Laura Kaczmarski on her Husband Danny's Precipitous Decline and Death After Moderna Jabs (excerpt)
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Shauna Link, Whose Daughter Died 2 Days After Moderna: "Haley is forever 28"
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Attorney Aaron Siri on Dr. Patricia Lee, the Avalanche of Vaccine Injuries, and Physician Fear
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? Jeff and Pamela Goodman: "This is murder and people need to wake up and speak out"
Who Was Speaking out in '21? 911 Jeddi on the Death of Music Teacher Sara Holub (1981-2021)- 4 days after her vaccination - "of natural causes"
Who Was Speaking Out in '21? CNA James: "They take this vaccine, what I am seeing with my eyes is that they are dying right in front of us"
More of these transcripts at: #ADVERSE-REACTIONS:MORTALITY-ANECDOTES
