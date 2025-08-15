Prompted by Steve Kirsch’s call for extraordinary covid vaccine mortality anecdotes, in recent days I corralled what I have to-date under the tag #ADVERSE-EVENTS: MORTALITY-ANECDOTES and also updated the index.

My profound thanks to those who, even in their most terrible grief, had the heart to speak out and warn others. Marva Peschier was one of the first when in September 2021 she did a FaceBook livestream about her son’s fatal brain hemorrhage only 2 days after his jab. That video was immediately taken down by FaceBook (as we now know, at the behest of the US government). But some people had downloaded that video and uploaded it onto other sites. I found it on TikTok, but I was unable to finish the transcription before that was taken down. Thanks to the efforts of people who saved and reposted such videos, I was later able to find Marca Peschier’s video again in two overlapping clips on gab and rumble.

Marva Peschier’s livestream is not only heartbreaking, it’s an iconic video of the times.

