"People dismiss harms as rare. Well, when you're the person who is harmed, it is your 100%"— Drug Safety Advocate Kim Witczak Slams the Mandates
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Kim Witczak: "No one should ever have to ask after the fact, how come I didn't know?"
"I want to know where the mainstream media is, I want to know where FDA is, I want to know where government agencies— I mean, it is horrible listening to these stories. And they should be on record for not being here.”
Source video:
"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"
roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html
[2:59:46 - 3:07:52]
