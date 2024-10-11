Kim Witczak: "No one should ever have to ask after the fact, how come I didn't know?"

"I want to know where the mainstream media is, I want to know where FDA is, I want to know where government agencies— I mean, it is horrible listening to these stories. And they should be on record for not being here.”

Source video:

"US Senator Ron Johnson Holds Expert Panel On Federal Vaccine Mandates - Nov 2 2021"

roberts1008, posted February 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/vu8wa4-us-senator-ron-johnson-holds-expert-panel-on-federal-vaccine-mandates.html

[2:59:46 - 3:07:52]

