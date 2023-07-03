"This is not about even vaccines"—Paul Schweit, NYC Firefighter Mandate Testimony—and Strong Support from Councilman Robert Holden
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Paul Schweit, NYC Firefighter, Followed by NYC Council Member Robert Holden
"This is not just about loss of pay. This is not about even vaccines."— Paul Schweit
"you guys are the salt of the earth. And you should not have been treated this way. And the city will make it up to you." — Robert Holden
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
