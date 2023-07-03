Paul Schweit, NYC Firefighter, Followed by NYC Council Member Robert Holden

"This is not just about loss of pay. This is not about even vaccines."— Paul Schweit

"you guys are the salt of the earth. And you should not have been treated this way. And the city will make it up to you." — Robert Holden

Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply