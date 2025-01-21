Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt Talks to Taylor Hudak About the Fibrinaloid Clots

(Excerpts)

"we concluded that these clot formations are an indication that, that, that in the past there was endothelial damage, and if it's still forming it's an ongoing endothelial damage, and through the endothelial damage, proteins and matrix constituents of the vessel wall come into the blood, can circulate in the blood. And under certain circumstances they can form these clots... it seems to be the case that it is associated with vaccination."

Read more

Source video:

"Dr. Arne Burkhardt's Final Interview— – Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA Vaccines"

By Taylor Hudak, December 23, 2023

https://rumble.com/v42yfh5-pathologist-arne-burkhardt-final-interview-revealing-the-grave-dangers-of-m.html

See also:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/arne-burkhardt-interview-12-23-23/

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share