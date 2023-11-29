PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz: "We will not comply"

"At no time in history, and I repeat, no time in history have the people that have been forcing others into compliance been the good guys."

Read more

Source video:

Medical Freedom Rally in support of SB 471 (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates)

and SB 885 (Ensuring Unemployment Compensation for Unvaccinated Workers)

Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Posted November 8, 2021

https://senatormastriano.com/2021/11/08/110921/

[15:27-19:20]

