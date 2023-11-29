"We will not comply"— PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz at the State Capitol
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2021
PA State Representative Stephanie Borowicz: "We will not comply"
"At no time in history, and I repeat, no time in history have the people that have been forcing others into compliance been the good guys."
Read more
Source video:
Medical Freedom Rally in support of SB 471 (Prohibiting COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates)
and SB 885 (Ensuring Unemployment Compensation for Unvaccinated Workers)
Front Capitol Steps, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Posted November 8, 2021
https://senatormastriano.com/2021/11/08/110921/
[15:27-19:20]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free