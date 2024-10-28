Attorney Tom Renz Informs Senator Ron Johnson About the Shocking DMED Data

"We've got three whistleblowers who've given me permission at this point to share their name. Lt. Col. Dr. Theresa Long, DO-MPH, Dr. Samuel Sigoloff, and Lt. Col. Dr. Peter Chambers, DO and flight surgeon. All three have given me this data. I have declarations from all three, this is under penalty of perjury. We intend to submit this to the courts... Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes possibly killed... We need investigations. The Secretary of Defense needs to be investigated. The CDC needs to be investigated."

Read more

Source video:

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion"

Senator Ron Johnson, streamed on January 24, 2022

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

