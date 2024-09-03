Covid-1984: Dr. Scott Jensen, Running for Governor, Getting Pounded by the Algos

"On our FaceBook reach we are having the same super high levels of engagement from people watching our FaceBook videos and our content, but our reach has absolutely been flattened for the last 6 - 8 weeks, and that's never happened before... what we're seeing is, Big Tech is willing to flex their muscles, and they will censor."

Read more

Source video:

Dr. Scott Jensen

( at ) DrScottJensen, March 31, 2022

https://gettr.com/post/p12uz3l6ff2

