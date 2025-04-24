Nada and Frank Kovacevic

Nada Kovacevic and Stuart Wilkie Talk with Michael Gray Griffith About Hospital Murders (Selected Excerpts)

"Our hospital doctors are murdering people. My husband was murdered.... And I wouldn't have believed it unless I've got my husband's medical records. And they are horrific... I'm going to use any mechanism I can to warn others because, you know, part of me is that, you can't sit here with this information and not tell others because the silence allows others to keep doing it."

— Nada Kovacevic

"What's happening here is unfortunately a group of eugenicists bioethicists senior doctors working with governments and the pharma companies to administer these drugs. And it's happening in Britain, it's happening in America, it's happening in Canada, and it's clearly happening in Australia."

— Stuart Wilkie

Source video:

"WARNING: Shocking! Nadia [sic] talks with about her husband's death on Remdesivir"

Cafe Locked Out Podcast, Feb 13, 2023

Hat tip: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/remdesivir-and-covid-protocols-in

