Sally Talks to Cafe Locked Out About Her Catastrophic Jab Injuries - Excerpt 4 of 4

Talking to other injured, what the nurses said, a listening GP, myalgic encephalitis, and the FLCCC protocols

"I'm going to call this out, and this might actually get you censored, but the thing is, the government has assaulted me. They have assaulted my body. They have assaulted me by denying me of really rapid treatment. That I've come this far so injured. They've assaulted my family. But I think all those years ago, and I've spoken to you about this, and that's my history of running, my training, you know, with the athletics. It was actually the prominent thing in my life, my running. At the moment I feel that I am in training for the biggest event and that is saving my life. And I'm getting there."

Read more

Source video:

Sally's Journey July 2022 update

Cafe Locked Out, posted July 28, 2022

https://cafelockedout.com/

https://rumble.com/v1dwldb-sallys-journey-july-2022-update.html

