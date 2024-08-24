Triathlete Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab

"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."

Read more

Source video:

"Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions"

Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021

https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html

[21:10 - 25:15]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share