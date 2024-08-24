"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."—Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
Triathlete Candace Hayden, Paralyzed Chest-Down After Second Moderna Jab
"Will I ever run again? Will I ever ride my bike? I would give anything to get in my car and just drive it."
Read more
Source video:
"Press Conference with Families Speaking Out About Adverse Vaccine Reactions"
Senator Ron Johnson, posted June 29, 2021
https://rumble.com/vj79qt-press-conference-with-families-speaking-out-about-adverse-vaccine-reactions.html
[21:10 - 25:15]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free