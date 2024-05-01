Hedley Rees on the Covid mRNA Jabs' Radical Speed and Opacity from Molecule to Man

Third Excerpt: The 5 Dose Frozen Vials

"they must have a different backend on the packaging line. Instead of having the bit that fills individual vials, they will have put something on there that puts the vials into these 195 in cardboard trays. They would then have to have got some ultra low freezing capability, freeze them down, and then they would have been shipped like that. That's never, ever happened, in, you know, in the whole history of medicine. And you'd know, I'd, I'd sort of stake my life on that."

Source video:

From Molecule to Man: The Lifecycle of an MHRA Medicine

UK Column News, Debi Evans, October 31, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1qsasc-from-molecule-to-man-the-lifecycle-of-an-mhra-medicine-that-will-fail.-uk-c.html

[25:25 - 31:01]

