Warning in '23: Nurse Meredith, Injured by Moderna "My biggest regret is taking them."(Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2023
Nurse Meredith, Injured by Moderna (Faces of Vaccine Injury MA)
"I am not opposed to vaccines. My biggest regret is taking them."
Read more
Source video:
Meredith, Duxbury, RN, The Face of Vaccine Injury MA
May 18, 2023 Massachusetts State House
Posted June 6, 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sk134-meredith-duxbury-rn-the-face-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.