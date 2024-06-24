Attorney Nicole Nejezchleba on How the Principle of Diversity Was Abandoned for One-Size-Fits-All

"No singular politician should have the ability to determine my medical care. No singular politician should be permitted to prevent treatment for my specific health care needs. No singular politician should be protected from from the deadly consequences of his actions."

Source video:

Glenn Gruenhagen Introduces HF2348 - A resolution to create a COVID-19 vaccine bill of rights.

HF2348 Press Conference 4-20-22 - Nicole Nejezchleba

VSCMN, posted April 29, 2022

https://rumble.com/v12yiw3-hf2348-press-conference-4-20-22-nicole-nejezchleba.html

