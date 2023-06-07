"I worked during the pandemic, I got covid twice...I loved my job"— Peter Kandinov, Police Officer Mandated Out of a Job, Testifies Before the NYC Council
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Peter Kandinov, NYC Police Officer
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEk
