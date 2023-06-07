Peter Kandinov, NYC Police Officer

"Mayor Adams, I ask you to please remove the mandate that is not needed" Read more



Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEk

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply