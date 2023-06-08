"What the mandate is doing is making our city far less safe"— Daniel Crerend, Police Detective, Testifies Before the NYC Council About Jab Mandates
Transcript of censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Daniel Crerend, NYC Police Detective
"What the mandate is doing is making our city far less safe." Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair
September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free