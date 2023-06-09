Cely Batista, NYC Police Sergeant

"Religious interrogation is not up to the government. It's not for you guys to do."

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gail A. Brewer, Chair

September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

