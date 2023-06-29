Brendan Fogerty, NYC Fire Captain

"We're going to be on the right side of history. The people who are against us are against civil rights and religious freedom." Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair

September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA



