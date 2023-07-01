"I was essential until my civil rights were violated"—Bernadette Mejia, NYC Firefighter Mandate Testimony
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Bernadette Mejia, NYC Firefighter
"I was essential until my civil rights were violated." Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
