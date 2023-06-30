"Five firefighters are suddenly dead after the vaccine mandates"—Sophy Medina, NYC Firefighter Mandate Testimony
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Sophy Medina, NYC Firefighter
"we didn't take a shot that proved to be useless at best and harmful at worst. Five firefighters are suddenly dead after the vaccine mandates and many others are quietly suffering with adverse reactions and they are afraid to speak up publicly." Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair
September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
