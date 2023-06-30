Sophy Medina, NYC Firefighter

"we didn't take a shot that proved to be useless at best and harmful at worst. Five firefighters are suddenly dead after the vaccine mandates and many others are quietly suffering with adverse reactions and they are afraid to speak up publicly." Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair

September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA



> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply