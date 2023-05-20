"They were murdering my patients"—Nurse Nicole Sirotek's Testimony on Atrocities in the Covid Wards, Senator Johnson's Roundtable, January 24, 2022
Transcript of censored video of 2022
Nurse Nicole Sirotek's Testimony on Atrocities in the Covid Wards
"they were murdering my patients" Read more
Source video:
Covid 19: A Second Opinion
Discussion Panel Hosted by Senator Ron Johnson
Livestreamed January 24, 2022
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free