"Nothing makes sense"— Scott Schara Talks to Charlie Ward About His Daughter Grace's Horrific Death in the Hospital (Excerpt)
Transcript of an excerpt from a suppressed video of 2023
Scott Schara Talks to Charlie Ward About His Daughter Grace’s Horrific Hospital Death
“Nothing makes sense”
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Source video:
“THE HOSPITAL KILLING CENTRE, LEGALLY KILLING OUR PEOPLE WITH SCOTT SCHARA & CHARLIE WARD”
The Charlie Ward Show. Jan 13, 2023
https://rumble.com/v25cqu7-the-hospital-killing-centre-legally-killing-our-people-with-scott-schara-an.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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