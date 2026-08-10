SCREENSHOT— to watch the video, click on the link below

Scott Schara Talks to Charlie Ward About His Daughter Grace’s Horrific Hospital Death

“Nothing makes sense”

Read more

Source video:

“THE HOSPITAL KILLING CENTRE, LEGALLY KILLING OUR PEOPLE WITH SCOTT SCHARA & CHARLIE WARD”

The Charlie Ward Show. Jan 13, 2023

https://rumble.com/v25cqu7-the-hospital-killing-centre-legally-killing-our-people-with-scott-schara-an.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share