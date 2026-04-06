"None of the discharged employees did anything wrong. They did nothing wrong legally or morally in order to lose their positions with the City of New York"— Brian Flynn, Climber-Pruner
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Brian Flynn, NYC Department of Parks and Recreation Worker
“None of the discharged employees did anything wrong. They did nothing wrong legally or morally in order to lose their positions with the City of New York.”
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
Time stamps: 3:35:00 - 3:37:10
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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