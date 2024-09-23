PPE Expert Tammy Clark on Why Mandating Masks on Children is Criminal

"Those in my profession are the subject matter experts. And we are the only professionals qualified to provide guidance on pathogen protection and disease mitigation strategies that include respirators, PPE, and masks. We are the ones who sit on pandemic planning and emergency response boards, and we are the ones who provide guidance to hospital systems and and government agencies. The traditional multidisciplinary approach to pandemic response was completely ignored with covid 19 and for the first time when dealing with a pandemic the professionals who manage pandemic response plans were left off covid task forces."

Read more

Source video:

"Two mask and respirator experts speak out"

KristenMeghanTV, September 4, 2021

https://rumble.com/vm3715-two-mask-and-respirator-experts-speak-out.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share