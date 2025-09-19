"Nobody knows where it came from"— Scott Gottlieb tells "Face the Nation" that CDC's 6-foot distance recommendation was "arbitrary"
Transcript of a tweeted clip of 2021
Dr. Scott Gottlieb Calls CDC's Six-foot Distancing Recommendation “Arbitrary”
"Nobody knows where it came from"
Source video:
Former FDA commissioner ( at ) ScottGottliebMD calls CDC’s six-foot distancing recommendation “arbitrary” and “a perfect example of sort of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations.”
See: Face the Nation ( at ) FaceTheNation, Posted September 19, 2021
https://x.com/FaceTheNation/status/1439582587173941248
