Dr. Scott Gottlieb Calls CDC's Six-foot Distancing Recommendation “Arbitrary”

"Nobody knows where it came from"

Source video:

Former FDA commissioner ( at ) ScottGottliebMD calls CDC’s six-foot distancing recommendation “arbitrary” and “a perfect example of sort of the lack of rigor around how CDC made recommendations.”

See: Face the Nation ( at ) FaceTheNation, Posted September 19, 2021

https://x.com/FaceTheNation/status/1439582587173941248

