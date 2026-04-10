"My body is my choice for abortion...But my body is not my choice for what I don't want to put in it"—Imoya Monroque, Actress
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Imoya Monroque, NYC Actress
“My body is my choice for abortion. My body is my choice for sex reassignment, if I choose, and the city will pay for it! But my body is not my choice for what I don’t want to put in it and participate in an experiment”
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Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Source:
https://legistar.council.nyc.gov/Calendar.aspx
Time stamps [4:08:30 - 4:11:11]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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