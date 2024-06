Montana Nurse Shares Her Multiple Pfizer Side Effects

"I'm a frontline worker and a nurse in Montana. Thanks for listening."

Read more

Source video:

Montana nurse shares her Pfizer side effects

Patriot Vibes 1Q7, posted September 18, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3itvax-montana-nurse-shares-her-pfizer-side-effects.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share