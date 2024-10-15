"My kid can't breathe"—Mike Reed Begs the Dare County NC Board of Education to Remove the Masks
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Mike Reed Begs the Dare County Board of Education to remove the Masks: "My kid can't breathe"
"Is anyone listening? Please. Just stop."
Read more
Source video:
"All You Board Members, Superintendent, You've Gotta Stop"
February 9, 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPhcPlBzbl1V/
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free