Michael Turner MD Tells a Troubling Story of Doctor Intimidation

"an email went out to all the staff of the hospital that basically said, if you were to speak in anything less than enthusiastic terms about the vaccines that you would be subject to termination"

Michael Turner MD tells a troubling story of doctor intimidation

by Steve Kirsch, October 15, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1o5hb9-michael-turner-tells-story-of-doctor-intimidation.html

