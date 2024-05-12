Who Was Speaking Out in '22? Dr. Michael Turner, MD Tells a Troubling Story of Doctor Intimidation
Transcript of a censored and shadow-banned video of 2022
Michael Turner MD Tells a Troubling Story of Doctor Intimidation
"an email went out to all the staff of the hospital that basically said, if you were to speak in anything less than enthusiastic terms about the vaccines that you would be subject to termination"
Read more
Source video:
One minute video
Michael Turner MD tells a troubling story of doctor intimidation
by Steve Kirsch, October 15, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1o5hb9-michael-turner-tells-story-of-doctor-intimidation.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free