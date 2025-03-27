"Pray that God has mercy on your souls"— Sam Dodson's Public Comment to the FDA
Transcript of a shadow-banned video of 2022
Sam Dodson Shames the FDA
"If you have one shred of humanity left you will recommend an immediate halt to all the shots and pray that God has mercy on your souls. You might also want to figure out how we're going to diagnose myocarditis in very young babies who are unable to speak."
Source video:
"Open Public Hearing Session Sam Dodson6.15.2022 Public Comments to FDA"
x.com/hameggsnsam
See also:
