"Even though the city has fired me, I'm still an educator, I'm still a teacher"—Mawuli Olivierre Speaks Out Before the NYC Council About the Damage of the Mandates
Transcript from a shadow-banned video of 2022
Mawuli Olivierre, NYC Teacher
"we have this organization called Educators for Freedom. And one of the reasons why we started it, even though the city has fired me, I am still an educator, I'm still a teacher." Read more
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
[ 3:05:59 - 3:08:23 ]
Note: for updates on the NYC teachers who refused the injections, see https://teachersforchoice.org
