Mawuli Olivierre, NYC Teacher

"we have this organization called Educators for Freedom. And one of the reasons why we started it, even though the city has fired me, I am still an educator, I'm still a teacher." Read more

Source video:

New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor

Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

[ 3:05:59 - 3:08:23 ]

Note: for updates on the NYC teachers who refused the injections, see https://teachersforchoice.org

