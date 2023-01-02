"Where you impose the mask mandate, the actual infections increased"—Dr. Paul Alexander, Dissing the Masks with Steve Kirsch and Dr. Richard Urso at Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable, January 24, 2022
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
Dr. Paul Alexander, Steve Kirsch & Dr. Richard Urso: Masks Do Not Work
"They do not stop transmission, and every single place in America that we looked at, or the globe, where you impose the mask mandate, the actual infections increased."
— Dr. Paul Alexander
"it's all statistical noise. These masks do not work at all."
— Steve Kirsch
"there's zero, repeat, zero randomized controlled trials at all showing that masks stop the spread of upper respiratory disease." — Dr. Richard Urso
Source video:
Dr. Paul Alexander, Steve Kirsch & Dr. Richard Urso: Masks Do Not Work
COVID-19: A Second Opinion
Streamed on January 24, 2022
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
Time stamps: 3:03:00 - 3:09:27
