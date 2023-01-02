SCREENSHOT - Dr. Paul Alexander

Dr. Paul Alexander, Steve Kirsch & Dr. Richard Urso: Masks Do Not Work

"They do not stop transmission, and every single place in America that we looked at, or the globe, where you impose the mask mandate, the actual infections increased."

— Dr. Paul Alexander

"it's all statistical noise. These masks do not work at all."

— Steve Kirsch

"there's zero, repeat, zero randomized controlled trials at all showing that masks stop the spread of upper respiratory disease." — Dr. Richard Urso

Source video:

COVID-19: A Second Opinion

Streamed on January 24, 2022

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

Time stamps: 3:03:00 - 3:09:27

