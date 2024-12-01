"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics"— Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics for UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics for UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies
"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics... Transparency, which is a central principal of public health ethics, was likewise abandoned."
Read more
Source video:
"COVID-19: A Second Opinion"
Senator Ron Johnson, Streamed on January 24, 2022
"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable
https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html
[1:50:09 - 1:56:55]
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free