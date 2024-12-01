Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, ex-Director of Medical Ethics for UC Irvine, Slams the Covid Policies

"Many of our pandemic policies have ignored foundational principles of medical ethics... Transparency, which is a central principal of public health ethics, was likewise abandoned."

Read more

Source video:

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion"

Senator Ron Johnson, Streamed on January 24, 2022

"COVID-19: A Second Opinion" Roundtable

https://rumble.com/vt62y6-covid-19-a-second-opinion.html

[1:50:09 - 1:56:55]

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share