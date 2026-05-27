“Love it when humans use their brains”— FreedomNation21 Reacts to a Video About Microplastics and EO in Masks
Transcript of a censored video of 2021
FreedomNation21 Watches a TikTok Video Exposing Microplastic and EO in Masks
“Who would have thought. Love it when humans use their brains.”— Text on screen
Read more
Source video:
“Did you know about EO in mask?”
FreedomNation21, circa 2021
https://rumble.com/shorts/vg6id7
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free