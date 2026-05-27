FreedomNation21 Watches a TikTok Video Exposing Microplastic and EO in Masks

“Who would have thought. Love it when humans use their brains.”— Text on screen

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Source video:

“Did you know about EO in mask?”

FreedomNation21, circa 2021

https://rumble.com/shorts/vg6id7

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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