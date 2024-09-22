"Listen guys"— Ninja Turtle Alex Strenger Trolls the Austin, Texas City Council
Transcript of an undeservedly obscure video of 2022
Ninja Turtle Alex Strenger Trolls the Austin, Texas City Council
"Listen guys. I'm going to leave you with this. Contrary to popular belief, Vladimir Putin and those racist judges on the Supreme Court, they did not cure covid. So wear a goddamned mask."
Read more
Source video:
"We Need To Reinstate The Mask Mandates"
Alex Strenger, May 6, 2022
https://rumble.com/v21rhpp-we-need-to-reinstate-the-mask-mandates.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
Subscribe for free