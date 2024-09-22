Ninja Turtle Alex Strenger Trolls the Austin, Texas City Council

"Listen guys. I'm going to leave you with this. Contrary to popular belief, Vladimir Putin and those racist judges on the Supreme Court, they did not cure covid. So wear a goddamned mask."

Source video:

"We Need To Reinstate The Mask Mandates"

Alex Strenger, May 6, 2022

https://rumble.com/v21rhpp-we-need-to-reinstate-the-mask-mandates.html

