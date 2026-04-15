"Look, look, look, look, look"— Ross duh Boss Disses Emily Oster's "Let's Declare a Pandemic Amnesty: We need to forgive one another for what we did and said"
Transcript of a suppressed video of 2022
Ross duh Boss Says, Look, Look, Look, Look, Look
“They want everybody to forget and forgive everything that happened during the pandemic.”
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Source video:
https://video.twimg.com/ext_tw_video/1587453173081722880/pu/vid/320x568/BdoXohbmPF6o6Xe_.mp4?tag=12
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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