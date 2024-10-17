Gayle Brown, Businesswoman and Vermont Stands Up Board Member, Speaks Out on Masks

"We valued the creation of an environment in our small business of no fear and no judgement for our customers, but most importantly for our staff. And these values really ring true for Vermont Stands Up as well... We're a diverse group of Vermonters from all corners of our state with a fundamental belief that whether in periods of tranquility or periods of turmoil and uncertainty, that life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness remain forever inalienable and foundational to our democratic values and practices."

Read more

Source video:

"2. Respiratory Hazards of Masks: Vermont Stands Up Board Member & Business Owner"

Vermont Stands Up, posted June 20, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vbqv8-2.-respiratory-hazards-of-masks-vermont-stands-up-board-member-and-business.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share