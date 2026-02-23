Tim Heaton, NYC Firefighter

“Let us work.”

Read more

Source video:

“New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor”

Gale A. Brewer, Chair September 9, 2022

https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA

[4:15:13 - 4:17:19|

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share