"All you doctors out there unwilling to give medical exemptions... you will have to answer for these some day. Hopefully at Nuremberg"— Dr. Sam Sigoloff Speaks Out on His "After Hours" Podcast
Tramscript of a censored video of 2022 - from one of the DMED Whistleblowers
This one is historic. Dr. Sigoloff is one of the three DMED whistleblowers.— TB
Dr. Sam Sigoloff Speaks Out on His "After Hours" Podcast: "Plandemic Reprimando"
"Just remember, all you doctors out there unwilling to give medical exemptions, that allow patients to have sovereignty over their body, you will have to answer for these some day. Hopefully at Nuremberg."
Source video:
"46. Plandemic Reprimando"
["After Hours with Dr. Sigoloff" podcast]
Dr. Sigoloff, posted September 7, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1j0g5l-46.-plandemic-reprimando.html
