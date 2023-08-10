"Know that the people are coming" — Joy Amanda Warns the NYC Council About the Injustice of the Mandates
Transcript from a shadow-banned video of 2022
Joy Amanda, NYC Department of Education
"know that the people are coming"
Source video:
New York City Committees on Oversight and Investigations & Civil Service and Labor
Gale A. Brewer, Chair, September 9, 2022
https://councilnyc.viebit.com/player.php?hash=U2mDNKAEkDJA
Note: For updates on the NYC teachers who refused the injections, see https://teachersforchoice.org
