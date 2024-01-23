Jenny McCloud, Healthcare Worker Whose Religious Exemption Was Denied

"I could not collect unemployment and lived from my savings for several months before taking a part-time job in the kitchen of a Catholic school."

Read more

Source video:

Jenny McCloud, Cheshire, Home Health Care, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA

Posted June 8, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sv3zo-jenny-mccloud-cheshire-home-health-care-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply