Jaco Basson, Heart Damage After Two Pfizer Jabs

"my heart is just, it feels like it's giving in, it's going to give in any day"

Read more

Source video:

Jaco Basson | Grand Jury - Vaccine Victim Interviews (English)

June 14, 2022

https://odysee.com/@GrandJury:f/Jaco-Basson:5

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply