Healthcare Worker Belinda in Tasmania Talks to Café Locked Out About Coping with Not Complying

"if it's an ingredient in the covid vaccination that you're severely allergic to, the advice actually is, to go to a tertiary hospital to have it where they will have an anesthetist on standby to resuscitate you."

Source video:

"No Exemption for you, you must risk dying instead, The Deplorables Tassie Tour" [Tasmania]

Cafe Locked Out, August 14, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1fz1w7-the-tasmanian-midwife-the-deplorables-tassie-tour.html

