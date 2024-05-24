Jab-Injured Bedside Nurse Erin Borland: "Sometimes the pieces just don't add up"

"nurses are there to take care of people. They're not there to hurt ourselves or harm ourselves"

Read more

Source video:

Erin Borland, Rehoboth, Bedside Nurse, The Faces of Vaccine Injury MA

Posted June 15, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2ud3v8-erin-borland-rehoboth-bedside-nurse-the-faces-of-vaccine-injury-ma.html

This is one of several short speeches for the event sponsored by Health Rights Massachusetts, May 18, 2023 at the Massachusetts State House.

