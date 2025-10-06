This is a transcript tagged #MAGNETISM/RADIATION and #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this latter category, and many more topics in the index.— TB

James and Joe Detect Mysterious Bluetooth Signals in the Graveyard

“We’ll beat Satan by the blood of the lamb and the word of our testimony.”— James

“Nobody in America seems to be doing this research. And so go to your graveyards, get your Bluetooth on. There should be no signals at all there, right? Especially unknown signals... I’ve worked like 15 years in telecommunications and understanding wifi and Bluetooth and fiber optics and I’ve never seen anything like this before.”— Joe



Read more

Source video:

“Discoveries at Graveyard with Bluetooth!!!”

Freedom Matters, posted August 31, 2022

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCB6Flm0Frhb

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

Share