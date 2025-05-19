SCREENSHOT— Pillo Perez

Screenshot— Andrew Hughes

In Perth Pillo Perez Talks to Andrew Hughes About Waking Up and the White Rose Stickers

"I've probably printed 100 kilometers worth of stickers."

Source video:

"Behind The Scene with Pillo Perez"

The 8 News Show Podcast, June 21, 2023

https://rumble.com/v2vhrwj-behind-the-scene-with-pillo-perez.html

