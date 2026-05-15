“It’s up to us. Dig deep to find grace, to find compassion”—HopeGirl Talks About Truth, Anger, Prayer, and Answers from God
Transcript of an excerpt from a censored video of 2022
This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this category, and many more topics in the index.— TB
HopeGirl (Naima Morris) Talks About Truth, Anger, Prayer, and Answers from God
“I’m making this quick video a little off the cuff. I’m calling it what to do when vaccinated people suddenly wake up to realize that they’ve been poisoned”
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Source video:
“When the Vaxxed Wake Up to Realize They’ve been Poisoned, What Will We Do Then?”
HopeGirl Alternative News, posted October 24, 2022
https://rumble.com/v1pmi5j-when-the-vaxxed-wake-up-to-realize-theyve-been-poisoned-what-will-we-do-the.html
> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B
> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)
> 1-Experts Speak Out
> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out
> 3-Do Not Comply
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