This is a transcript tagged #METAPHYSICAL/RELIGIOUS/SPIRITUAL. You can find a variety of traditions and perspectives represented under this category, and many more topics in the index.— TB

SCREENSHOT - to watch the video, click on the link below

HopeGirl (Naima Morris) Talks About Truth, Anger, Prayer, and Answers from God

“I’m making this quick video a little off the cuff. I’m calling it what to do when vaccinated people suddenly wake up to realize that they’ve been poisoned”

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Source video:

“When the Vaxxed Wake Up to Realize They’ve been Poisoned, What Will We Do Then?”

HopeGirl Alternative News, posted October 24, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1pmi5j-when-the-vaxxed-wake-up-to-realize-theyve-been-poisoned-what-will-we-do-the.html

> List of Transcriptions by Transcriber B

> What’s This All About? (includes contact information)

> 1-Experts Speak Out

> 2-Injured and Bereaved Speak Out

> 3-Do Not Comply

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