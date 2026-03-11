“It’s, um, it’s blank”— Dr. Renata Moon Unfolds the Package Insert for Senator Ron Johnson's Roundtable in Washington DC
Transcript of a censored video of 2022
Dr. Renata Moon Unfolds the Package Insert
“It’s, um, it’s blank.”
Source video:
Video clip:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1600747817697280000
Clip shows Dr. Renata Moon, MD, testifying in the roundtable discussion, COVID-19 Vaccines: What they Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson.
Washington DC, December 7, 2022
Hat tip:
Highlights from the Ron Johnson COVID Vax Meeting
by Steve Kirsch, December 9, 2022
