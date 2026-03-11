Dr. Renata Moon Unfolds the Package Insert

“It’s, um, it’s blank.”

Read more

Source video:

Video clip:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1600747817697280000

Clip shows Dr. Renata Moon, MD, testifying in the roundtable discussion, COVID-19 Vaccines: What they Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries hosted by US Senator Ron Johnson.

Washington DC, December 7, 2022

Hat tip:

Highlights from the Ron Johnson COVID Vax Meeting

by Steve Kirsch, December 9, 2022

